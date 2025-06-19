INS Arnala commissioned into Indian Navy

Visakhapatnam: The first in a series of 16 indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) INS Arnala was commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The largest Indian naval vessel was commissioned in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan.

Designed for a broad range of anti-submarine operations, INS Arnala is equipped to conduct sub-surface surveillance and interdiction, search and rescue missions; and low-intensity maritime operations (LIMO). This 77-meter-long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1,490-tonne, is the largest Indian naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine-water jet combination.

The commissioning of INS Arnala not only reinforces India’s defence capability but also highlights the triumph of indigenous design, engineering and manufacturing.

The ceremony was hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC and attended by senior naval officials, distinguished civilian dignitaries, ex-Commanding Officers of erstwhile Arnala, guests and representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and Larsen and Toubro Shipbuilding.

In his address, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan highlighted the Indian Navy’s remarkable transition from a ‘buyer’s navy’ to a ‘builder’s navy’, terming it as the backbone of the country’s Blue Water aspirations. With a large number of ships currently under construction in India, including capital warships and auxiliaries, India has emerged as a formidable force in shipbuilding.

As India continues its maritime journey towards greater self-reliance, INS Arnala stands as a symbol epitomising national strength, industrial partnership and naval excellence.

Indigenous warships now feature cutting-edge home-grown systems ranging from stealth technology to electronic warfare suites and advanced sensors significantly enhancing combat preparedness and progressively realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The CDS commended the Indian Navy for the steadfast commitment towards transforming strategic vision into tangible outcomes via the indigenous route.

Christened after the historic coastal fort off Maharashtra, the induction of INS Arnala is a step in the direction of building naval capabilities in line with the force levels envisaged to meet the challenges of future.