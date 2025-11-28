INS Sahyadri makes port call at Manila, Philippines

Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, an indigenously designed and built stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, undertook an exercise with Philippine Navy prior to making port call at Manila, Philippines for the harbour phase of the deployment.

The ship is currently on an operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific, participating in various multilateral and bilateral naval exercises with friendly foreign countries that include MALABAR-2025, AUSINDEX-2025, JAIMEX-25, and maiden bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy.

During the exercise, both the navies undertook tactical communication drills, navigation manoeuvres, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, and flying operations refining professional synergy and mutual understanding.

The harbour phase would include a series of professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, and subject matter expert exchanges.

In addition, cultural interactions such as friendly sports, a yoga session, and aid to an orphanage are also planned.

The visit of INS Sahyadri underscores India’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Philippines and highlights the growing cooperation between the two navies in the maritime domain.

It is a step towards promoting peace, security, and stability in the vital Indo-Pacific region, in line with India’s Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).