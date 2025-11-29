INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri take part in IFR 2025 in Colombo

Visakhapatnam: India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, along with the indigenously built frigate INS Udaygiri, represent the Indian Navy at the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025 being hosted by the Sri Lanka Navy in Colombo from November 27 to 29.

Hosted part of the Sri Lanka Navy’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the event features participation from naval ships, delegations and observers from several countries.

The visit marks the maiden overseas deployment of both ships and underscores India’s commitment to strengthening regional maritime cooperation.

The maiden participation of indigenously built and Nation's Pride INS Vikrant for an International Fleet Review highlights India’s continued engagement with partner navies in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Also, it reflects India’s emphasis on promoting peace, stability and security through collaboration and interoperability.

The participation of the recently commissioned INS Udaygiri further showcases India’s advancing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, expanding naval presence in the IOR.

During their stay in Colombo, the ships will participate in key IFR events including the ceremonial fleet review, city parade, community outreach activities, and professional naval interactions.

As part of public outreach initiatives, the ships will also be open to visitors during IFR 2025.