Install CCTV cameras to promote road safety: SP

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh has stressed the need to identify accident-prone areas and install CCTV cameras to enhance road safety.

He made these remarks during the District Road Safety Committee meeting held on Friday at the Mini Conference Hall in Anantapur Collectorate. The meeting was conducted in coordination with District Revenue Officer Malola.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Jagadeesh directed officials to identify accident hotspots (black spots) across the district and investigate the causes behind frequent accidents. He emphasiaed the need for installing CCTV cameras, speed-breakers, and signage boards in such areas. He also instructed officials to launch special drives to raise awareness about overloading of vehicles, particularly autos and transport vehicles.

The SP called for the immediate completion of pending works on national highways (NH roads). He further instructed police to register cases against individuals involved in drunk driving, triple riding, and rash driving. Awareness programmes for drivers at village and mandal levels were also recommended to reduce road accidents. During the meeting, the District Transport Commissioner (DTC) provided updates on actions taken based on previous committee recommendations.

From May 1 to June 24, 2025, police registered the following cases under the Motor Vehicle Act: 544 cases for driving without helmets, 749 cases for using mobile phones while driving, 13,892 cases for driving without valid documents like driving licenses and RCs and 282 cases for drunk driving. In total, 19,982 cases were registered, and fines amounting to ₹56,96,885 were collected.

The Municipal Commissioner reported that parking spaces have been established in key town areas such as in front of the municipal office, near Mehfil Restaurant, and at the Tower Clock near the Municipal Complex. He also stated that 206 CCTV cameras have been installed across the town limits.

Officials further informed that roadworks at Saptagiri Circle and Surya Nagar Circle along National Highway 42 have been completed. The meeting was attended by R&B Executive Engineer Rajagopal, DTC Veerraju, NH PD Tarun, Panchayat Raj SE Zaheer Aslam, APSRTC RM Sumanth, DCHS Paul Ravikumar and other officials.