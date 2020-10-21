Insurance cover to 6,14,087 in Kadapa

Kadapa: District collector Ch Harikiran said that YSR Bima scheme was applicable for 6,14,087 people in the first phase in the district.

Speaking after participating in the launch of the scheme by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, the collector said that 6,14,087 applications were verified as against 6,16,913 received in the district.

He said every white ration card holder will be eligible for the scheme. He said there was no time deadline for the scheme as it is the continuous scheme. He said those who had not applied should approach village or ward volunteer.

On the occasion, beneficiaries who participated in the video conference thanked the Chief Minister for his initiative in introducing such a remarkable scheme. DRDA project director Murali Mohan, MEPMA project director Ramamohan and others were present.