PVKK Institute receives prestigious BRIDGE-25 award

Anantapur: PVKK Institute of Technology, Anantapur, received a prestigious award at the BRIDGE-25 national-level program held in Vijayawada on December 30th, for successfully conducting the IBM Skills Build program in collaboration with the ICT Academy.

Ms. Waheeda, the ICT Academy State Program Officer (SPOC) and college representative, attended the program on behalf of PVKK Institute of Technology, Anantapuram. She received the award on behalf of the college.

The award was presented by Dr. Madhu Murthy, the Honorable Vice-Chancellor of JNTU Kakinada and Chairman of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), along with Mr. Srikanth, CEO of ICT Academy, and Dr. Dinakar Reddy, State Head of ICT Academy.

On this occasion, Dr. Kishore Palle, Chairman of PVKK Institute of Technology, stated that the college is implementing high-quality skill development programs like IBM Skills Build with the aim of preparing students to meet industry demands. He mentioned that such awards are a recognition of the college's training standards. College Principal Dr. Bandi Ramesh Babu stated that

PVKK Institute of Technology is acting as a bridge between industry and academia, conducting various training programs to improve employment opportunities for students. He said that this award is the result of the collective efforts of the college. On receiving this award, college management representative Srikanth Reddy, Special Officer Srinivasulu Reddy, Vice Principal Dr. Deepti Jordana, AO Dr. Manohar Reddy, Placement Officer Dr. Bhanu Kiran, along with the college faculty team, specially congratulated Ms. Waheeda, and praised that this recognition has further enhanced the prestige of PVKK Institute of Technology.

The college management revealed that with the goal of providing students with quality education connected to industries, PVKK Institute of Technology will implement such national and international level programs even more extensively in the future.