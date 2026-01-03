Infra facilities to be provided for Jain Irrigation project

Nandyal: DistrictCollector G Rajakumari has asserted that comprehensive steps are being taken to provide all essential infrastructure facilities required for the commencement of operations at the Jain Irrigation Industry, located within the limits of Tangadanch village in Jupadu Bangla mandal. A special review meeting was held on Friday through video conference from the Amaravati Secretariat under the chairmanship of Industries Department Principal Secretary Yuvraj, focusing on expediting infrastructure support for the project.

Addressing the meeting, Principal Secretary Yuvraj stated that the Jain Irrigation project, spread across an extent of about 623.40 acres, is proposed to manufacture drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment along with fruit juice processing units. He emphasised the need to arrange infrastructure facilities on an urgent basis to enable early commencement of production activities.

He noted that Jain Irrigation would bear the estimated cost of Rs.15 crore for supplying 0.155 tmcft water through a 17-kilometre pipeline from the Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme, and assured that the proposals would be examined and approvals accorded at the earliest.

The Principal Secretary further instructed officials to examine the feasibility of drawing water to the Jain Irrigation unit through the pipeline connecting Nandikotkur to the Orvakal Industrial Hub. He also directed the concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted power supply by establishing a 133 KV substation along with the installation of necessary transformers. Stressing the importance of timelines, he ordered that all required infrastructure facilities be completed within the next six months.

Later, Collector G. Rajakumari informed that a committee comprising APIIC Zonal Manager Madhusudan Reddy, Irrigation SE Pratap, APSPDCL SE Sudhakar, District Industries Manager Mahaboob Basha, and Jain Irrigation representative Moula Ali has been constituted to conduct field-level inspections and monitor progress. She assured that close coordination among departments would be maintained to fast-track works and ensure timely completion of infrastructure, paving the way for the early launch of the Jain Irrigation industry in the district.