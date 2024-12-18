Integrate tech with medicine: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that if advanced technology was integrated with medicine, it can achieve tremendous results in the medical profession, including providing doorstep health services.

Addressing the first convocation of AIIMS at Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Naidu said that medical students should gain grip on technologies, including MedTech and deeptech for providing better healthcare.

Naidu thanked President Droupadi Murmu for attending the convocation and said that she hails from a tribal village in Odisha, started her career as a teacher and has reached the highest position as the President of India proving that with hard work there is nothing one cannot achieve.

He assured the administration of AIIMS full support from the government for its development.

In the past, the government had sanctioned 183 acres and the management has now asked for another 10 acres of land. He asked them to identify a suitable land and assured to allot the required land. He congratulated the AIIMS team for rendering health facilities for Rs 10. He expressed hope that AIIMS Mangalagiri which is in the eighth position in the country will reach the top soon.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning several central institutes to Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan welcomed President Draupadi Murmu on her arrival at the Vijayawada airport.