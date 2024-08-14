Intense competition for nominated posts among allies

Srikakulam: Differences are likely to crop up among NDA alliance partiesover nominated posts. Second rung leaders of BJP, TDP and JSP are making efforts through their own party MLAs in the district for the posts.

In erstwhile Srikakulam district, TDP candidates won in eight Assembly seats, BJP and JSP candidates won one each, i.e. Etcherla and Palakonda.

Both long time leaders and those who joined TDP are making serious efforts of their own through their channels for the nominated posts. Before elections, several YSRCP leaders joined TDP whose leadership also welcomed them.

At that time, almost all these newleaders were assured of accommodation in the government. Duvvada Srikanth in Palasa,Chinnala KurmiNaidu and Tammineni Bhushan Raoin Narasannapeta, Lothugedda Tulasi Vara Prasada Raoin Pathapatnam, Andhavarapu Jayanthi in Srikakulam joined TDP before elections.

Now all these leaders are putting in their efforts to get nominated posts.

In addition, existing TDP senior leaders Ravada Seetharam from SC quota, ChNarayana Murthy, AanepuRamaKrishna, Madarapu Venkatesh, Metta Sujatha, Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murthy, SV Ramana Madiga and other are making rounds to party MLAs.

TDP Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar and Itchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok both are making efforts to accommodate their supporters in nominated posts as both the leaders weedenied Cabinet berths in view of alliance with BJP and JSP.

Most of the senior leaders of TDP have already submitted their applications with their resumes for different posts.

On the other hand, BJP senior leaders P Venugopalam, PTirupathi Rao and others and JSP leaders PChandra Mohan and others are also making efforts to get nominated posts.

Against this backdrop, screening of candidates and balancing party and community equations has become a tough task for Chief Minister NChandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. This competition for posts is likely to trigger conflict among NDA alliance leaders in the run up to local bodies elections after conclusion of nominated posts’ season.