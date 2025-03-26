Inter board releases admission schedule

Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) announced the admission timeline for junior colleges offering the two-year Intermediate course for the 2025-2026 academic year. Application forms will be available for purchase starting April 1, with the admission process kicking off on April 7, coinciding with the commencement of classes for first-year students the same day. The entire admission process is slated to conclude by May 31, while second-year Intermediate classes are set to begin on April 1.

Principals of junior colleges have been instructed by the BIE to initially admit students using their SSC Public Examinations hall tickets. Final admission confirmation will require an SSC Public Examinations pass certificate or a DigiLocker certificate, along with a transfer certificate from the student’s previous school.

The BIE has also mandated that all government, aided, and private junior colleges to adhere to government reservation policies, reserving one-third of seats for female students in co-educational institutions in places where there are no separate girls’ colleges.

Admissions will be determined solely on basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exams, as outlined in the provided guidelines, with no additional entrance tests permitted.

BIE secretary Krithika Shukla said that principals of all government, private, aided, AP Residential, AP Model, High Schools Plus, and composite junior colleges offering general and vocational intermediate courses must comply with these directives.

Notably, the BIE issued this admission notification prior to the completion of the SSC examinations, which are scheduled to conclude on March 31, 2025.