Inter exams under CCTV monitoring: Collector

Eluru: District Collector K Vetriselvi has ordered the officials to monitor Intermediate exams through CCTV cameras to prevent mass copying. She conducted a surprise inspection at PDBT College examination centre in Ashok Nagar on Friday and checked every room.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that Intermediate exams in Eluru district will be held at 130 centres March 24. She said that 34,615 students have been appearing for the exams.

Surveillance has been set up with CCTV cameras in the halls of each examination centre, and if mass copying is done anywhere, action will be taken against the relevant invigilator, and the invigilators should monitor to prevent mass copying anywhere. She said that cell phones should not be allowed in the examination centres under any circumstances.

Xerox and internet centres at the examination centres should be closed from 8.30 am until the end of the examination. The Collector ordered that drinking water and sanitation arrangements at the examination centres be monitored daily. She said that a control room has been set up at the district headquarters with a phone number of 08812-230197 regarding the conduct of the examinations, and that if there is any problem, the control room can be called. Later, the Collector inspected the CCTV camera monitoring section of the college.

The Collector was accompanied by RIO P Yohan, Eluru Tahsildar Gayatri, and others.