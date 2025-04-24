‘International Financial Management’ book released

Live
Rajamahendravaram: A new academic resource aimed at enhancing student understanding of global financial systems was officially launched at Adikavi Nannaya University.
Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree unveiled the book titled International Financial Management (IFM), authored by Dr Ammi Reddy Mallidi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Commerce and Management Studies.
Speaking at the launch event held at the university on Wednesday, Prof Prasanna Sree praised the author for presenting complex international financial concepts in a student-friendly and practical format.
She said that the book is expected to significantly benefit students by offering clear insights into international financial practices through easily understandable language and practical examples.
The event was attended by faculty members, including Dr N Udaya Bhaskar, Dr Umamaheswari Devi, Dr G Rajendra Prasad, Dr I Satyanarayana Raju, and G Alice Joy, who commended the academic value of the publication and its potential impact on curriculum enrichment.