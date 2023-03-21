International meet on AI at VIT-AP ends

Inavolu (Guntur district): The three-day third international conference on Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing (AISP-23), organised by School of Electronics Engineering (SENSE) of VIT-AP University at the campus here, was concluded on Monday.

The conference with 200 participants including research scholars, faculty members and students highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence, advanced technology, signal processing and electronics components in various sectors. The aim of AISP'23 is to provide an extensive platform to share recent research in artificial intelligence and signal processing among scientists, scholars and specialists, from both academia and industry. The outcome of this conference will be useful for the real world problems which will solve the social and industrial needs.

Dr Bappadittya Roy, the faculty from School of Electronics, shared the motto behind this event and the aim of the conference.

Associate Professor of SENSE Dr Deepak Kumar Panda, who presided over the AISP-23, provided introduction and insightful information about AISP'23.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, Dr Atul Negi, Dr Ravindra Dhuli, IT Association of AP (ITAAP) president Sreedhar Kosaraju, Registrar Dr Jagadish, C Mudigati, U Chandrasekhar and Dr E Srinivasa Reddy, Professor and Dean (CSE) of Acharya Nagarjuna University, also spoke.

Convener AISP'23 and Dean of SENSE Dr Umakanta Nanda proposed a vote of thanks.