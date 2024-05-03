  • Menu
Vote for TDP to bring people’s govt: Sindhura

Puttaparthi TDP MLA candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy campaigning in a village in Amadagur mandal on Thursday
Highlights

Amadagur (Sri Sathya Sai district): TDP MLA candidate for Puttaparthi constituency Palle Sindhura Reddy has called upon the people to take this opportunity to dethrone the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and to bring people’s government headed by Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

She conducted door-to-door campaigning in the villages of Amadagur mandal in Mohammadabad panchayat on Thursday. She said that voting for TDP is crucial to bring Naidu’s visionary government in this 2024 elections and warned that any wrong decision would land the State in chaos. Indirectly referring local MLA Sridhar Reddy, she said that those indulged in land grabbing and supporting land mafia should be defeated in the coming elections and urged people to vote for TDP.

