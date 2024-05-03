Live
- Eluru: Poll observers inspect election counting centre
- New Delhi: 400 a joke, 300 impossible, 200 challenge for BJP says Shashi Tharoor
- Minorities’ welfare possible with TDP: Nazeer
- Rajamahendravaram: Police seize Rs 2.4 cr from private bus
- Audimulapu urges people to make Jagan CM again
- New Delhi: ‘Senders’ intention was to create mass panic’
- Tim Cook Teases Apple's Generative AI Plans, New Announcements Coming Soon
- Sisodia moves HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases
- Leopard moving around Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad captured
- BJP candidate Jindal files papers from Kurukshetra
Vote for TDP to bring people’s govt: Sindhura
Amadagur (Sri Sathya Sai district): TDP MLA candidate for Puttaparthi constituency Palle Sindhura Reddy has called upon the people to take this opportunity to dethrone the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and to bring people’s government headed by Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
She conducted door-to-door campaigning in the villages of Amadagur mandal in Mohammadabad panchayat on Thursday. She said that voting for TDP is crucial to bring Naidu’s visionary government in this 2024 elections and warned that any wrong decision would land the State in chaos. Indirectly referring local MLA Sridhar Reddy, she said that those indulged in land grabbing and supporting land mafia should be defeated in the coming elections and urged people to vote for TDP.
