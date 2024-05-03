Don’t vote for me if I committed anything wrong: Somireddy

Podalakuru (Nellore district): TDP politburo member and Sarvepalle constituency nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy asked people to defeat him in the coming elections if he committed any wrong during his tenure as Sarvepalle MLA. He campaigned in Pulikallu and Podalakuru villages of Podalakuru mandal on Thursday.

He reminded to the people that he had initiated many development projects like reconstruction of government hospital in Podalakuru town, construction of roads in villages, development of Lemon Gardens, etc during his 10-year tenure in the constituency. He alleged that sitting YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy was responsible for disturbing communal harmony in villages for his political advantages.

Somireddy pointed out that Kakani Govardhan Reddy is still continuing on bail in a case where seven people died after consuming liquor supplied by him, while the co-accused in the same case died in jail.

He alleged that Kakani was responsible for looting public money on a large scale through illegal sand transportation, mines and other illegal activities.

He appealed the people to vote for him in the coming elections.