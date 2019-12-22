International seminar on Neurology held in Nellore

Nellore: The 6th International Neurology Conference under the leadership of Professor Dr Bindu Menon, Head of the Department of Neurology at Apollo Hospital and founder of Dr Bindu Menon Foundation held in Nellore on Saturday.

The conference was graced by Dr Satyabhama, Director and Clinical Administrator of Apollo Hospitals Division. The conference, held at Hotel Minerva Grand, was attended by 450 delegates and 40 speakers from all over the country as well as from abroad.

Dr Sonu Bhaskar and Dr Rajiv Kumar from Australia participated in the seminar. New medical approaches to neurology, new issues, science and diseases were discussed in this seminar.

Dr Bindhu Menon said that the seminar was organised exclusively on Pediatric Neurology Symposium. The event was attended by Apollo Hospital Neuro Surgeon Doctor VK Anand, Hospital Unit Head Naveen and Medical Superintendent Dr Shriram Satish.