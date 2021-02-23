International workshop on ‘Advances in Deep Learning’ begins at IIIT

Tirupati: An international research workshop on "Advances in Deep learning and Applications" being organised by The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City from February 22-26 begun on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, IIIT Director Prof G Kannabiran said the workshop was aimed to give the participants the fundamentals and advances in deep learning with applications and hands-on experience from some of the leading experts in the field.

Delivering the inaugural address the Chairman, Board of Directors M Balasubramaniam has emphasised the importance of AI and Machine Learning as the building block of the intellectual or digital highway for accessibility of new technologies.

The Government of India is working on developing an AI ecosystem where AI will be utilised at all levels. Deep learning has witnessed a rapid growth in the area of artificial intelligence.