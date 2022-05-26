Internet services suspended in Amalapuram and Ravulapalem encircled areas in Konaseema district

Due to massive agitation and consequent violence and destruction of property in Konaseema district, not only section 144 was imposed, but the internet services were also suspended. Owing to the suspension of the internet, people are facing a lot of problems in the matter of bank transactions. Some parts in Konaseema district TVs are also not working and communication is adversely affected. The people are expressing their anger against the government.

In certain areas ATMs centres are also not working. People are facing a lot of hardship in monetary transactions. People who used to make monetary transactions digitally are very much affected and expressing their worry and anguish due to unavailability of money transactions. People are in quandary as they are unable to operate Google pay , Phone pay and other digital transactions in the wake of suspension of internet services. People in the houses are deprived of entertainment as TVs are not functioning.

On the other hand , the police personnel and employees are subject to a lot of hardship as even the "Tea Shops" are closed. For the sake of tea and tiffins they have to go longer distances. Police who are on duty are facing quite a lot of difficulties in amid curfew.