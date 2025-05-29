Interrogation concludes in bomb plot case

Vizianagaram: The interrogation in the high-profile bomb conspiracy case involving suspects Siraj and Sameer concluded on Wednesday.

In a significant development, the Two Town police are set to present the accused in court. A joint investigation team, comprising officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), the Counter-Intelligence Unit, and the Two Town Police, has been probing the suspects over the past six days at the police training school in Vizianagaram. Initial reports indicate that Siraj and Sameer were uncooperative during the first two days of questioning.

However, Siraj began to speak on the third day of interrogation, leading to major revelations. He reportedly confessed to planning bomb blasts at multiple locations across the country and admitted to maintaining contact with handlers in not only Saudi Arabia and Oman but also other foreign countries.

The findings of the investigation team are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming legal proceedings. The Vizianagaram police initiated the interrogation of the two terror suspects, Siraj and Sameer, in connection with their procurement of explosive materials and their plans to execute blasts in Andhra Pradesh. The police obtained custody of the two accused for interrogation after a court in Vizianagaram granted a one-week period on May 22. Siraj and Sameer have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and various sections under the BNS. Although the police requested a ten-day custody period for interrogation, after two days of legal arguments, the court granted seven-day custody with strict conditions on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, the Vizianagaram police transported the accused from central prison in Vizag city, where they had been held on judicial remand since May 18, to the Police Training College in Vizianagaram for questioning. The primary investigation by the Vizianagaram police revealed that Siraj was attracted to extremism and met like-minded individuals, such as Sameer, through social media platforms.

The police also received information indicating that the accused had plans to carry out blasts in Vizianagaram, Hyderabad, Delhi, and other cities. They are believed to have close contacts with Islamic sympathizers and have formed a group that includes 20 sleeper cells.