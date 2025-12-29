EG badminton player Navateja receives Udbhav Ratna award

Rajamahendravaram: Youth Games Council India (YGCI) organised the second edition of the YGCI National Sports Awards 2025 on December 24, at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

This prestigious national-level event honoured outstanding athletes, coaches, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of sports from various states across India.

Under the Udbhav Ratna Award category, Navateja Anasuri, a badminton player from East Godavari district, was recognised for his exceptional performance, competitive excellence, and consistent contribution to the sport of badminton.

He received a plaque, trophy, and certificate from the organisation in recognition of his achievements.