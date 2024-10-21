Invitation extended to writers to Writers' Grand Assembly

The Y.S.R. District Writers' Association, led by President Acharya Moola Mallikarjun Reddy, has extended an invitation to Telugu language advocates, language promoters, and legislative members to attend the Writers' Grand Assembly scheduled for the last week of January 2025 in the Y.S.R. district. On Sunday morning, members of the district writers' association met with Council member Budda Prasad at the R&B Guest House in Kadapa. Budda Prasad responded positively and assured his presence at the event.

President Acharya Moola Mallikarjun Reddy mentioned that in the first grand assembly of the district writers' association, they had presentations on the history, culture, and literature of the Y.S.R. district by renowned speakers. He added that this upcoming grand assembly will focus on similar topics related to Rayalaseema, with plans for comprehensive presentations on history, culture, and literature at the state level in the following year.

General Secretary Jinka Subramanyam announced that they are also inviting former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and former advisors to the Telangana government, such as Ramana Chari, to the assembly. Vice President Vidwan Dr. Ganuga Penta Hanumanth Rao emphasized that the district writers' assembly in January 2025 will be conducted with great prestige. Honorary Advisor Pichchaiya Chowdary stated that the assembly will prioritize engaging more youth in the activities.

Treasurer Dr. Koppolu Reddy Shekhar Reddy highlighted that there will be poetry gatherings alongside the conferences. Member Dr. Vellala Venkateswara Chari noted that various cultural programs related to literature will be held during the grand assembly.