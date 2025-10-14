  • Menu
Invitation for selection of school library books

Guntur: The state project director of Samagra Shiksha, B Srinivasa Rao announced that publications and authors are invited to submit books for selection for school libraries in government educational institutions across the state, for students studying from Class 1 to Class 12.

The books include extracurricular materials such as stories, comics and literature.

Publishers and authors are requested to send one copy of each book by 30 October 2025 to State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, KBC Zilla Parishad High School (Baluru) Campus, High School Road, Patamata, Vijayawada - 520 010.

After initial approval by the Director, SCERT, the state committee will make the final decision.

Subsequently, the books will be considered for purchase through a tender process.

