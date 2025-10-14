Live
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
- Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister
- Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal
- Disproportionate assets: Lokayukta raids Karnataka govt officials across state
Invitation for selection of school library books
Guntur: The state project director of Samagra Shiksha, B Srinivasa Rao announced that publications and authors are invited to submit books for...
Guntur: The state project director of Samagra Shiksha, B Srinivasa Rao announced that publications and authors are invited to submit books for selection for school libraries in government educational institutions across the state, for students studying from Class 1 to Class 12.
The books include extracurricular materials such as stories, comics and literature.
Publishers and authors are requested to send one copy of each book by 30 October 2025 to State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, KBC Zilla Parishad High School (Baluru) Campus, High School Road, Patamata, Vijayawada - 520 010.
After initial approval by the Director, SCERT, the state committee will make the final decision.
Subsequently, the books will be considered for purchase through a tender process.