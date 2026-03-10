Khatik Community demands CBI inquiry into death of Tarun Khatik

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the brutal murder of Tarun Khatik that took place in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi during the Holi festival, the Akhil Bharatiya Khatik Samaj on Tuesday demanded the government to order CBI inquiry

A press conference was organized under the leadership of the Akhil Bharatiya Khatik Samaj Telangana State Committee and the National Committee. The meeting was conducted by Telangana State President Attikari Mallesh. Speaking on the occasion, he described the inhuman killing of Tarun Khatik on the day of the Holi festival as a shocking and heinous incident. He demanded that the Central Government take serious note of the matter and conduct a comprehensive investigation through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also called for strict action against the accused and immediate justice for the victim’s family.

On this occasion, South India Convener Prashanth Murarikar stated that the incident was a serious violation of the Right to Life and Personal Liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. He further revealed that a complaint has already been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the matter. Similarly, National Secretary Santosh Kumar and Former Telangana State President Murarikar Srinivas urged the government to provide immediate assistance to the family of the deceased Tarun Khatik and ensure that justice is delivered. Malthumkar Mahender, Gogikar Rajesh, Kamtekar Mallikarjun, Rakesh Mattikari, Malthumkar Naresh, Mangalagiri Sagar, and others participated in the program.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, the Telangana State Are Katika Sangham demanded justice for the family of Tarun. The Sangham guardian Netikar Prem Lal and Kamblekar Sandeep Kumar demanded the government to provide compensation and a government job to the family of Tarun.