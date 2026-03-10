India and Fiji discuss strengthening cooperation in digital and multimedia communications, climate initiatives

Suva: India and Fiji on Tuesday held discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in myriad areas, including digital and multimedia communications, climate initiatives, waste management, training and capacity building.

The talks were held during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta and Fiji's Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya.

In a post on X, India's High Commission in Fiji stated, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to call on Minister for Information, Environment & Climate Change Hon. Lynda Tabuya. Productive discussions were held focusing on strengthening India-Fiji cooperation in myriad areas, including digital and multimedia communications, climate initiatives, waste management, training and capacity building."

On March 6, Mehta held a meeting with Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Officer Filimone Waqabaca on opportunities for strengthening cooperation between both nations in development finance, investment, and sustainable economic growth.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta met with Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Officer Mr. Filimone Waqabaca. Discussion focused on opportunities for strengthening India–Fiji cooperation in development finance, investment, and sustainable economic growth," Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Last month, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Fiji's Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel in New Delhi, discussing bilateral ties, shared priorities, and possibilities for cooperation in digital infrastructure.

"Pleased to meet Hon. Esrom Immanuel, Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development of Fiji, this morning. Held productive discussions covering the entire gamut of India-Fiji bilateral relations and shared priorities, with particular focus on development partnership, capacity building, and possibilities for cooperation in digital infrastructure, including ongoing collaboration and the way ahead," Margherita posted on X.

Ties between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties. The bilateral relationship received a major boost after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Fiji in November 2014, when the First Meeting of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) was also held, according to the Indian High Commission in Fiji.

Over the years, India has supported Fiji in its nation-building efforts across key sectors and also in the area of capacity building.



