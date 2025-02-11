IOB Foundation Day celebrated

Vijayawada: The members of the Association of Retired IOB’s Employees (ARISE) paid rich tributes to the founder-chairman of Indian Overseas Bank M Ct M Chidambaram Chettiyar on the occasion of 89th Foundation Day of the Bank here on Monday.

Vijayawada region assistant general secretary Kondaviti Venkateswara Rao, who organised the meeting of the retired IOB employees, welcomed the gathering and KBG Tilak, joint general secretary of AP and Telangana of ARISE was the chief guest.

Retired IOB officer Battula Nagamalleswara Rao garlanded the portrait of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) founder chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, KV Rao said that Indian Overseas Bank was founded on February 10, 1937 with three branches at Karaikudi, Madras and Rangoon. He thanked the Central Government for providing healthcare coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to the people of above 70 years of age and all over the country, irrespective of their income by providing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana card (AB-PMJAY).

In all, around 68 members residing at Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Eluru, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Tenali, Ponnur, Bapatla and Chirala attended the meeting.

IOB Retired Chief Manager Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao proposed a vote of thanks.