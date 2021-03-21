IRCS Centenary Fete: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu, SP Bhaskar Bhushan launch cycle rally

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu, Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan on Saturday launched cycle rally at Venkatagiri Rajah's College grounds in connection with centenary celebrations of Indian Red Cross Society.

The cycle rally continues up to Vijayawada for participating in the celebrations there on March 25.

The Collector and SP also visited the blood donation camps and garlanded to the portrait of Jean Henri Dunant who promoted the Red Cross. The Collector said donation of plasma plays a crucial role in treating complicated cases, particularly for Covid cases.

Stating that Covid cases have been increasing in the district for the last one-week, he appealed to people to maintain social distance, wear face masks and sanitise hands frequently.

He also directed the Red Cross volunteers to serve the needy people. Stating that Nellore stands second in plasma donation, he asked the Covid recovered to donate plasma for protecting other infected persons.

SP Bhaskar Bhushan appreciated the services of Red Cross volunteers during the pandemic period. Joint Collector T Bapi Reddy, IRCS AP Chairman A Sridhar, Nellore District Chairman P Chandrasekhar Reddy and red cross volunteers were present.