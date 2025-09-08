IRCTC offers pilgrimage-cum-tourism package covering Gujarat landmarks

Tirupati: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has announced another major initiative to promote domestic tourism with the launch of a new special tour package to Gujarat. The 10-day journey, titled Bhavya Gujarat Yatra, will commence on October 7 and is aimed at offering pilgrims and travellers a chance to explore some of the most significant cultural, historical, and spiritual landmarks of the state.

Sharing details of the package, IRCTC Tirupati Area Manager K Venugopal and Tirupati Station Director Kuppala Satyanarayana said that the corporation has recently acquired 10 tourist trains for the first time to organise such tours on a larger scale. The train for this yatra will have a maximum capacity of 639 passengers.

Venugopal said that the Bhavya Gujarat Yatra will cover some of the most revered and iconic destinations in Gujarat. Pilgrims will be able to visit Dwarka, Nageshwar Temple, Somnath Temple, Ahmedabad, Modhera Sun Temple, Sabarmati Ashram, Sabarmati Riverfront, the UNESCO World Heritage site Rani-ki-Vav, and the world-famous Statue of Unity. The itinerary has been carefully designed to combine religious sanctity with cultural and architectural grandeur.

The special tourist train will depart from Renigunta and pass through Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Hazur Sahib Nanded, and Pune before returning via the same route to Renigunta, offering convenient boarding points for passengers across multiple regions.

In terms of facilities, IRCTC has ensured a comfortable experience for travellers. The package includes morning tea, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and exclusively vegetarian meals along with bottled water. Passengers will also be provided local transport, accommodation, and travel insurance, making the journey a comprehensive package.

The tariff for the yatra has been fixed at Rs 18,400 for Sleeper Class, Rs 30,200 for 3-Tier AC, and Rs 39,900 for 2-Tier AC. For ticket bookings, interested passengers can contact B Yesayya at 82879 32313 or K Pavan Kumar at 92814 95853.