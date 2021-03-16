Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav asserts people are with YSRCP

Tadepalli: Minister for water resources P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paved the way for a resounding win in local body polls.



Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Monday, the minister said that the verdict proved that people lost faith in TDP as drubbing now was worse than the 2019 elections. The welfare schemes being implemented by the state government, transparency in governance and the reforms taken up by the Chief Minister had won people's faith immensely, he said.

YSRCP has swept all municipalities winning 99 per cent of them and 84 per cent wards due to developmental activities, he claimed.

Anil Kumar Yadav said the ULB (urban local bodies) polls have proved public support to the Chief Minister's idea of decentralisation, although opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu had tried to provoke people, politicise Amaravati and Vizag steel plant and even went overboard by using abusive language towards people.

He said that the TDP cadres themselves lost faith in Naidu's leadership, where the party has faced a hard time in fielding candidates for the ULB elections. People's mandate had permanently confined Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh to Hyderabad, he said and added that the opposition leaders are insulting the public mandate.

He asserted that development of the state is not just constructing buildings, but it is more of bettering and uplifting of people's lives, which was successfully done by the Chief Minister.