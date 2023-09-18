Irrigation Projects: Tulasi Reddy flays CM over failure to protect State’s interests

Vempalle (YSR district): Senior Congress leader Dr N Tulasi Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for remaining silent even as Telangana State has been taking up irrigation projects which would harm the interests of AP. Speaking to mediapersons at Vempalle on Sunday, Tulasi Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh would turn into a desert due to the construction of Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project by Telangana government.

He pointed out that Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project was not listed among the approved projects by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Krishna River Water Management Board.

He feared that 50 lakh acres under the irrigation projects in AP like Galeru Nagiri Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS), Handri Niva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), Telugu Ganga and Velugodu would be deprived of any water if Palamuru- Ranga Reddy project was completed because AP is a lower riparian State.

Tulasi Reddy recalled that as the Leader of Opposition, Y S Jagan had taken part in Jala Deeksha from May 16 to 18, 2016 in protest against the construction of Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project.

He said Jagan owes an explanation to the people of AP on his stoic silence when the TS government is determined to construct the proposed project.

He demanded that the Chief Minister should respond on the issue and prevent the construction of Palamuru- Ranga Reddy project to protect the interests of AP.