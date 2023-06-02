Is BJP focussing attention on AP?

Visakhapatnam: The central leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party seems to have decided to lay special focus on Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister Amit Shah would be visiting the port city on June 8. He would address a huge public meeting. Party leaders claim that Shah would not only explain what the Centre had done for the state in last eight years project wise but would also give a direction to the state unit on how to gear up for the general elections due to be held next year.

The possibility of giving a clarity on the stand of BJP towards the ruling party is also possible, party leaders add. It may be recalled that the party has not been aggressive in the field and the leaders only confine to make some comments against the state government and its policies.

The core committee of the state BJP would be meeting on Saturday to finalise the programmes to be organised during the visit of the Amit Shah. BJP national president J P Nadda will also be participating in the public meeting.