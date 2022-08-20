Iskcon Nellore to conduct International Sri Krishna Janmashtami Cultural Fest

Iskcon Nellore invites applications for cultural fest in the events Colouring, Classical Dance, Folk Dance, Fancy Dress, Gita Slokam, Vocal Music, Cooking, Flower Arrangements, Rangoli, Mono Acting, Dance Drama, Storytelling, Handwriting, Essay Writing, Poems, Instrumental Music, Garland Making, Other Innovative Activities, Ghazals, Videography, Photography, Painting, Hide & Seek, 2D/3 D Animations, PPT Making, Dahi Handi & Much More and advised the interested ones to register at https://www.iskconnellore.com/.

The competitions will end on August 23 and results will be announced on August 25 to August 31 followed by prize distribution from September 1.

Chinmaya Krishna Dasa said a total of 55 main categories with 300 sub-categories are available for registrations and anyone in the world, any age, anywhere, any time doing any activity at their convenient time can upload pictures, video, document on https://www.iskconnellore.com/.

She said that main objective of cultural fests/competitions is to engage our God gifted talents for his pleasure.