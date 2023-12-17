Live
Just In
ISNR conference held in Vizag
Visakhapatnam: Indian Society of NeuroRadiology (ISNR) and UM Stroke Update Visakhapatnam organised a brain stroke awareness conference here on Saturday.
As many as 500 representatives from across the state and abroad attended the conference. Senior professors and doctors conducted awareness classes on the severe problems of brain stroke and they briefed how to provide care and treatment.
They shared their experiences on how to deal with the problem with the latest equipment in limited time.
The conference was organised by organising chairman ISNR and interventional radiologist and neuroradiologist of Medicover Hospitals, Vizag Dr Shibha Shankar Dalai, ISNR president Dr Shailesh Gaikwad and organising secretary Dr Arvind Verma Dutla and others participated in the
conference.