ISRO Chairman highlights India’s space achievements

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and secretary of the department of space V Narayanan highlighted India’s remarkable strides in space exploration and technology. Delivering an inspiring address at GITAM Deemed to be University at a programme organised here on Wednesday, Dr Narayanan emphasised ISRO’s role in furthering the nation’s vision of self-reliance and global leadership in the space domain.

Reflecting on ISRO’s journey, Dr. Narayanan noted the organisation’s evolution from launching small rockets with payloads of just 30-70 kg to deploying missions carrying up to 4,000-kg into outer space. Apart from highlighting India becoming the first nation to reach Mars orbit during its maiden attempt, the ISRO Chairman recalled several historic milestones achieved by the organisation, including the launch of a record-breaking 104 satellites in a single mission using PSLV-C37 and successful soft landing on the Moon’s South Polar Region.

He announced that India launched 434 satellites for 35 countries, demonstrating the global trust in ISRO’s capabilities. Furthering its international collaborations, ISRO is now developing a satellite for G20 countries to monitor climate change, air pollution, and weather conditions.

Dr. Narayanan underscored the ongoing NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, an Earth-observing satellite project that uses advanced radar imaging to track changes in the earth’s surface. Looking ahead, he affirmed India’s aspiration to establish its first space station by 2040 and projected India as an emerging vibrant space power. He stressed that ISRO’s innovations continue to serve the nation through major systems in communication, television broadcasting, meteorology, resource monitoring, and space-based navigation.

Encouraging greater collaboration, Dr Narayanan invited academic institutions like GITAM to partner with ISRO to expand the country’s space knowledge base and contribute to national development.