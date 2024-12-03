  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ISRO to launch PSLV-C59 tomorrow from SHAR in Tirupati

ISRO to launch PSLV-C59 tomorrow from SHAR in Tirupati
x
Highlights

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set for another ambitious space mission, as it prepares to launch the PSLV-C59 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, located in the Tirupati district.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set for another ambitious space mission, as it prepares to launch the PSLV-C59 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, located in the Tirupati district. The launch is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:08 PM, which will mark the deployment of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 satellite into orbit.

In anticipation of the launch, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath conducted the Mission Readiness Review (MRR) meeting via video conference on Monday. Following the review, the Launching Authorization Board convened under the guidance of Shar Director Armugam Rajarajan, who has given the green light for the launch.

The countdown to the launch will commence 25 hours and 30 minutes prior to the lift-off, starting at 2:38 PM on Tuesday. This mission signifies yet another milestone in ISRO's ongoing partnership with international space agencies and its commitment to advancing space technology.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick