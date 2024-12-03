Live
ISRO to launch PSLV-C59 tomorrow from SHAR in Tirupati
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set for another ambitious space mission, as it prepares to launch the PSLV-C59 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, located in the Tirupati district. The launch is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:08 PM, which will mark the deployment of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 satellite into orbit.
In anticipation of the launch, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath conducted the Mission Readiness Review (MRR) meeting via video conference on Monday. Following the review, the Launching Authorization Board convened under the guidance of Shar Director Armugam Rajarajan, who has given the green light for the launch.
The countdown to the launch will commence 25 hours and 30 minutes prior to the lift-off, starting at 2:38 PM on Tuesday. This mission signifies yet another milestone in ISRO's ongoing partnership with international space agencies and its commitment to advancing space technology.