ISTS wins ‘Excellence in Women’s Engineering Education’ award

Rajamahendravaram: The International School of Technology and Sciences for Women (ISTS), Rajanagaram has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Excellence in Engineering College for Women’ award at the Pride of Nation Awards 2024.

The award ceremony, organised by Asia Today Media Pvt Ltd was held on December 21 in Hyderabad. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma presented the award to ISTS Chairman K Upender Reddy and Vice-Chairperson Anusha Reddy in the presence of notable BJP leaders like K Lakshman, Etela Rajendar and Raghunandan Rao.

Highlighting ISTS achievements, Reddy shared that alumna Kolluru Divya secured a Rs 1.5 crore package at Deloitte, and SNT Keerthi earned Rs 11 lakh per annum at PEGA. With 80% placement success so far this year, ISTS aims for 100% by year-end. The award underscores ISTS’ commitment to fostering excellence, industry readiness, and a safe, empowering environment for rural women.