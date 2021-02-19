It is defeat of democracy in Andhra Pradesh, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that their party was continuing its relentless fight against the mind games, atrocities and unchecked violations of the ruling YSRCP in the ongoing panchayat elections.

Naidu said that in this lawless election, it was democracy that was being defeated in the state but not the TDP. Despite the YSRCP threats, the TDP and its allies have posted good results and got 41.41 percent seats in the 3rd phase panchayat polls, he claimed saying that they won 1,093 panchayats as the final results poured in. The TDP has already won 38.74 per cent seats in first phase and 39.52 percent seats in second phase, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP chief slammed the ruling party for using huge amount of money amassed from sand and liquor mafia to buy votes at Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per head. "Crores of rupees money was dumped in the Kuppam segment to get immoral victories there. The ruling party maniacs brought outsiders to defeat democracy. Kuppam was known for its credibility, peace-loving people and ethical values but now the YSRCP goondas have polluted the atmosphere," he said.

Referring to the comments of ministers and YSRCP leaders that he should resign from Assembly in view of party's defeat in his own Kuppam turf, the former chief minister asked why should he resign when the YSRCP leaders misused the police and threatened the candidates besides committing many violations to snatch unethical victories. However, the TDP would step up its fight and it would not allow the Jagan regime to do 'Pulivendula panchayati' all over the state, he said adding the people had already started revolting against the implementation of the oppressive, faction-ridden "Raja Reddy constitution" by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He criticised the State Election Commission for failing to take any action though the police used threats and filed cases and made false arrests of the TDP leaders in the Pulivendula, Punganur, Macherla and other Assembly constituencies. With their ill-gotten wealth, the YSRCP leaders were thinking of winning the Assembly elections by spending Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore per seat but they were going to face the wrath of the people next time, he said.