It is going to be a 'hot' fight in a 'cool' segment!

Visakhapatnam: Located amidst picturesque verdant hills of Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley reflects rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Inhabited predominantly by tribals, the constituency is known as ‘Andhra Ooty’ and it is the most favoured vacation spot in Andhra Pradesh. Even as many visit the region in summer months, Araku Valley is often crowded during winter months.

The Borra Caves located on the East Coast in Ananthagiri Hills is another tourist attraction in the region. The caves here are not only an architectural marvel but also the largest ones in the country.

Politically, Araku Valley is known to be YSRCP’s bastion. The ruling party MLAs continue to be in power for the past two terms. Earlier, the TDP used to gain grip over the constituency. But, not any longer. In 2009, Siveri Soma from TDP served as MLA in the constituency. In 2014, Kidari Sarveswara Rao and in 2019, Chetti Phalguna, both from YSRCP won in the polls.

Lack of basic infrastructure continues to trouble the tribals as even today, the main mode of transport for many of them here is ‘doli’ (makeshift stretcher). Pregnant women and those suffering with health issues have to bear the brunt as they need to travel for hours to meet emergency medical needs.

For the past four-and-a-half years, 117 roads have been laid in 500 villages. “BSC Nursing College is proposed to be set up in Araku Valley and it would be an added advantage to the government once it gets established,” said Chetti Phalguna, Araku MLA.

Also, proposals related to island projects in and around Araku are yet to take wings.

In Ananthagiri mandal, 70 tribal villages fall under the Non-Scheduled Areas. As a result, the tribals express concern over the protection of their lands. This apart, permission granted for the hydro power project was opposed by the locals in Chintapalli, Koyyur and Ananthagiri mandals.

From 2017, arrears need to be cleared for coffee farmers to the tune of Rs 60 crore.

Back in 2018, a group of Naxals allegedly killed TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former Araku MLA Siveri Soma in Araku Valley. The incident grabbed nationwide attention as the brutal killing reflected a strong presence of Naxals in the stretch.

Given the present political scenario, the opposition parties claim that the ruling party failed in providing basic amenities to the tribals. The opposition leaders expect that the voters would extend support to them in the ensuing polls.