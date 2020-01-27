It is sad to abolish the legislative council, Chandrababu fumes at YSRCP government

With assembly giving a nod to the repeal of Legislative Council bill on Monday unanimously, the former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu fumed at YSRCP government. Speaking at a media on Monday evening, he alleged that the government has repealed the council because of the council recommending the three capitals to the select committee to review the government's erroneous decisions on capital and to seek public opinion.

"It is not right to abolish the council on political vengeance, " Chandrababu asserted.

Chandrababu said the Assembly doesn't have the power to dissolve the council; at the least, it can only make a resolution. He accused the YCRCP members of having criminal cases. "As many as 86 MLAs are facing the cases, " Naidu opined.

Earlier, the assembly has held a day-long discussion on the Council abolition bill and passed the bill unanimously with 133 members voting in support.