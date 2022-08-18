IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath offers prayers at Krishna temples

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is not only a tourist destination but also a spiritual hub, said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Inaugurating Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON here on Thursday, the minister appreciated the new construction of ISKCON at Sagar Nagar which would serve as another tourist spot in the city that attracts not just the devotees in and around Visakhapatnam but also international tourists.

Later, the minister participated in abhishekam and unjal seva programmes offered to Lord Krishna at the temple premises.

Led by ISKCON president Samba Das Prabhu, special pujas were performed to Sri Radha Damodar at the shrine. Also, the minister took part in the Sri Krishnashtami celebrations organised by the Hare Krishna Movement at MVP Colony.

After offering prayers at the venue, the minister lauded the efforts of the organisers for their dedication in serving food packets to the patients and the attendants at King George Hospital.