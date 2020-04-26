IT Minister M Goutham Reddy assures kits to volunteers at Nellore

Nellore: Information Technology and Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy directed the district administration to distribute masks and gloves to the frontline workers such as village volunteers and staff members of the secretariats in the district for their safety.



He, along with the Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar, held a review meeting on Covid situation with the officials, here on Saturday.

Goutham Reddy said that the volunteers and staffers of the village secretariats are playing a crucial role in data collection, following up on activities of quarantined people and also participating in the distribution of essentials. He also said police personnel, sanitation workers are also discharging their duties and their lives should be protected by providing them with adequate masks and gloves. He asked the officials to supply the same to them for discharging their duty without fear.

Minister Anil Kumar said that nutritious food has to be supplied to the people in quarantine wards and medical officials have to check their health status on a daily basis.

He also said people who have completed 14 days of quarantine should be tested and asked to make arrangements for sending them to their houses as per protocols.

Anil Kumar also said the number of positive cases in the district has crossed 70 and they are planning to discharge 13-15 patients in the next 2-3 days.

Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, district revenue officer G Mallikarjuna, Nuda Vice-Chairman T Bapi Reddy, DPO Dhanalakshmi and DM&HO Dr G Rajyalakshmi were present.