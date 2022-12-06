IT sleuths conduct raids at Vamsiram Builders in AP and Telangana

The Income Tax searches are being conducted at many places in Hyderabad and Vijayawada early on Tuesday morning. IT searches have been going on in the offices and directors' houses of Vamsiram Builders since morning and at 36 places simultaneously. Along with Thikkavarapu Subbareddy, chairman of Vamsiram Builders, director Janardhan Reddy's house is also being searched. Inspections are going on at the house of Vamseeram builder Subba reddy.

Inspections were conducted at the house of Janardhan Reddy, brother-in-law of Vamsiram Builders Subbareddy at Jubilee Hills Road No.45 in Hyderabad. Due to this, the police were heavily deployed at their homes.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the IT officials are focusing on the financial transactions related to the investments related to the key political leader of Telangana. It seems that these attacks are taking place as a part of that.

On the other hand, IT searches are going on at the house of YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash in Vijayawada. It seems that the IT officials who went to Avinash's house at 6.30 this morning focused on several key issues.