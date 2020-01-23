Top
It's a people's victory, and democracy prevailed: Chandrababu Naidu

ItChandrababu Naidu held a teleconference on Thursday morning with MLAs, MLCs and other leaders.
Highlights

Former chief minister TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference on Thursday morning with MLAs, MLCs and other leaders.

Former chief minister TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference on Thursday morning with MLAs, MLCs and other leaders. Speaking on occasion, he congratulated the MLCs for playing a vital role in sending the three capital bill to select committee. "Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has brought the life to democracy with experience and knowledge while TDP young MLCs are brave and daring," Naidu asserted.

"The YSRCP ministers attacked chairman of the council and Nara Lokesh indulged in making abusive comments on the minority chairman," Chandrababu alleged.

Chandrababu attributed the victory to the people of Amaravati and gave a call to the public to participate in JAC activities to stall the three capital proposal. "Now it is the people's turn to take their part in the agitation to stall the bill," Naidu said

