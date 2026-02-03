It’s 'youth power budget': BJP

Chittoor: BJP State spokesperson Jalli Madhusudhan noted that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a record ninth consecutive Budget, a rare honor after Morarji Desai. "This budget focuses on ordinary people's welfare and lays a strong foundation for India's growth," he said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said salary earners get relief with higher standard deduction, easing middle-class burdens. Tax cuts on foreign education, medical travel, and trips reduce family costs. Simplifying income tax laws brings more transparency, he added.

Madhusudhan further said farmers benefit from extra focus on agriculture and steps to boost their income. Infrastructure gets more funds for faster roads and railways. Defence spending rises to promote local manufacturing, strengthening national security. Incentives for digital tech, AI, and robotics create new jobs for youth. "This is truly a 'Youth Power Budget' aimed at making India developed by 2047," Madhusudhan said.