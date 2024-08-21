JAC seeks exemption from transfers for senior employees

Vijayawada: AP JAC Amaravati has requested the state government to give exemption from the transfers to the senior employees, who will be retired in one year. The JAC has stated that senior employees who are above 60 years may be facing some health and other problems and they may face difficulties if they are transferred just before retirement.

JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general Palisetty Damodara Rao in a press release said the state government issued the GO 75 dated August 17, 2024 for the transfer of government employees and did not mention about the exemption to the senior employees who will retire in one year.

The two leaders said employees nearing 62 years are prone to health problems like diabetes and blood pressure. They recalled the Government has given exemption from transfers in 2016.

The leaders submitted a representation to the CMO and Principal Secretary, Finance at the AP secretariat, Velagapudi on Tuesday. They said the officials have responded positively to give request.