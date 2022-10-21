JAC terms attack on farmers padayatra inhuman

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Amaravati Joint Action Committee termed the attack on Amaravati farmers' padayatra in Rajahmundry as inhuman and the entire State condemns this act. It was alleged that the YSRCP leaders are attacking the Amaravati Padayatra to divert the attention of the people from the serious problems faced by the State during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime.

JAC convener Siva Reddy said that all the people of the State have taken a firm decision against the anarchy against the farmers and the YSRCP should learn a lesson in the next elections. He said Maha Padayatra is getting the support at every step and everyone wants the development of Amaravati.

The Amaravati JAC met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who came to Andhra Pradesh as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, and explained the problem of Amaravati farmers, he said. Responding positively, Rahul Gandhi declared his support for Amaravati farmers and promised to stand behind the farmers until the problem is resolved. He said, "Rahul said that justice should be done to the farmers who sacrificed for the State capital."

JAC co-convenor Gadde Tirupathi Rao urged people from all walks of life to come on the roads and fight for the progress of the State and the future of the people. 'It is sad that the rulers are acting irresponsibly.' He said that it is inappropriate for the government to use posters and advertisements to provoke people against the Amaravati farmers. If fake farmers are on the march, then what is the need for the government to throw stones, he questioned.

Tirupathi Rao demanded that the government should correct its mistake and declare Amaravati as the State capital.

Farmers Saritha and Rambabu from Tulluru also spoke.