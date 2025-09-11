Jagan alleges Rs 200-250 cr urea scam in state

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing his government of creating an artificial shortage of urea and diverting fertilizer stocks for the benefit of ruling party cadres and middlemen. He alleged that farmers were being forced to stand in long queues while urea was being sold at double the rate in a scam running into hundreds of crores.

Addressing a press conference at his party central office in Tadepalli, apparently to counter Super Six-Super Hit public meeting in Anantapur by the coalition government, Jagan Mohan Reddy charged that the present dispensation lacked sincerity in addressing farmers’ problems. “The allotted urea is being diverted by TDP cadre and sold at inflated prices. No crop is getting MSP. Chandrababu and his coterie are involved in a Rs 200–300 crore scam at the cost of farmers’ interest,” he said.

In contrast, he claimed that the YSRCP government had set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), created a Rs 3,000 crore Price Stabilisation Fund and ensured timely supply of fertilizers during its tenure.Turning to the health sector, the YSRCP chief accused the government of attempting to privatise medical colleges for “kickbacks,” undermining access to affordable healthcare.

He recalled that his government had initiated the establishment of 17 medical colleges, with five already functional and another five nearing completion, each planned with an investment of Rs 500 crore on 50 acres. “Chandrababu is now handing them over to private players, which will exploit the poor.

We will oppose this move tooth and nail,” he declared. Dismissing the ‘Super Six’ celebrations as a ‘super flop,’ the YSRCP chief alleged that key poll promises — including unemployment stipend, Stree Nidhi, and pensions for BC and minority women — were abandoned, while the coalition government raised Rs 2 lakh crore in loans with no accountability. He further alleged widespread corruption in sand, liquor, mining, and land deals, warning that the YSRCP would continue to question the government despite notices being issued to its leaders.