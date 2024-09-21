Jagan appoints new presidents for 2 districts

Vizianagaram: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is focussing on strengthening of the party after facing a bitter defeat in recent general elections. The party, which won 9 seats in erstwhile district in 2019, was routed in 2024. This unexpected outcome shattered the morale of the party leaders and cadres. After three months of defeat, the party chief is concentrating on reconstruction of party, as part of which he appointed ZP chairman Chinna Srinuas president of Vizianagaram district and SPareekshit Raju, husband of former minister PPushpa Sreevani as president of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Sources say Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to wind up regional coordination system, instead making district presidents responsible for party affairs with direct access to party chief. As of now, the party has regional coordination system with YV Subba Reddy as the regional in-charge for the entire north Andhra. He used to supervise the party activities and instruct the cadre on several issues.

But it is felt in the party that this method alienated the party cadres since non-local leaders were appointed as regional heads, who have little understanding of local political situation.

Jagan believes that China Srinu and Pareekshit Raju have strong cadre base in their areas and can lead the cadres as well and organize programmes against the ruling party and re-construct the party from village level.

The move comes in the wake of huge exodus of ward and village level leaders from the party into Jana Sena or TDP. The new presidents have to safeguard the party and earn the confidence of the party supremo. Chinna Srinu said that he is ready to take any responsibility offered by the party president Jagan Mohan Reddy and fight against the ruling NDA government.