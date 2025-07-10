Jagan blames govt for mango farmers’ plight

Tirupati: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the NDA government in the state for allegedly driving the farmers into severe distress.

He visited the Bangarupalem market yard in the Puthalapattu constituency of Chittoor district on Wednesday to express solidarity with mango farmers, who, he said, were in a helpless situation as their produce was not fetching even the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Despite heavy police restrictions, thousands of YSRCP supporters and farmers gathered at the market yard, creating a tense atmosphere throughout the day. Interacting with the farmers, Jagan questioned the government’s inaction over the mounting crisis. “If farmers are not in distress, why have thousands gathered here to voice their concerns?” he said during a media interaction.

He alleged that the government had turned a blind eye to the ongoing agrarian crisis and pointed out that not a single crop was being procured at MSP under the current regime. “This visit is meant to wake up a sleeping government. Agriculture has been neglected under the NDA, and farmers are bearing the brunt,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with his party’s previous tenure, Jagan recalled that mangoes were purchased at Rs 22 to 29 per kg under the YSRCP government. Even the Centre, he said, was procuring mangoes from Karnataka at Rs 16 per kg. In contrast, the state government was offering just Rs 2 per kg to local farmers. “This is outrageous. Farmers are in tears. They’re not even getting Rs 12 per kg now. The government and mango factories are colluding to exploit them,” he alleged. Jagan further questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, asking how many factories were actually paying Rs 8 per kg, as claimed by the government, and how many farmers had received the promised Rs 4 per kg subsidy.

He also criticised the breakdown of agricultural support infrastructure, saying input subsidies and investment assistance were not reaching farmers, while key institutions like Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and agri-labs had become defunct. “Every support system created for farmers has collapsed,” he said. Demanding immediate procurement of the mango crop, Jagan urged the state to step in and provide urgent relief. “YSRCP will stand by every farmer and fight for their rights,” he assured.

Referring to the security clampdown during his visit, Jagan alleged that the state deployed nearly 2,000 police personnel to block farmers from meeting him. “Farmers were treated like rowdy-sheeters. Around 1,200 were detained. Some were even subjected to lathi-charge,” he said, strongly condemning what he called the breakdown of law and order and the suppression of rural voices. He warned that the present situation stood in stark contrast to the farmer-friendly governance under the previous YSRCP regime and vowed that his party would intensify its agitation if the government failed to act.