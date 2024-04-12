Jagan can’t turn Konaseema into Pulivendula: Naidu

Amalapuram (Konaseema district): Thousands of people thronged the Clock Tower centre in Amalapuram for the joint Praja Galam campaign meeting of TDP and Jana Senna, prompting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to say that he had attended many meetings at this clock tower but had never seen such a large gathering with the enthusiasm and political awareness.

In his address, the TDP chief accused Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to turn Konaseema into Pulivendula. “This will not happen in any circumstances. The combination of three parties under NDA will be a super duper hit. Buildings like Cyber Tower in Hyderabad will be built in Konaseema as a regional IT workstation,” he said. Naidu said that more welfare schemes will be provided to the people than what Jagan had extended.

Naidu said that if the construction of the Polavaram project, which was completed 72 per cent during TDP government, was completed, three crops could be harvested in a year. If Amaravati is developed, many industries and IT companies will come up providing ample employment opportunities. But Andhra Pradesh lost these two opportunities due to Jagan Mohan Reddy's stupidity. Jagan is eating sand for breakfast, liquor for lunch, and mines for dinner,” he lambasted.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy's life oscillates between jail and bail. Stating that Jagan’s days as CM are numbered, he made it clear that this government would go and Jagan would be sent to jail.

Pawan Kalyan said that the train journey through the coconut groves in Konaseema is a wonderful experience and will provide great employment opportunities by way of development of tourism. He said that he will use his proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to bring a railway line in Konaseema.