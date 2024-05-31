Live
Jagan celebrates 5 yrs of YSRCP govt
YSRCP chief will return home today from foreign trip
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday commemorated five years of the YSRCP government and exuded confidence that his party would form the government again.
He was sworn in as chief minister on May 30, 2019. “Exactly five years ago on this day, our party (YSRCP) came to power by god’s grace and people’s historic judgment. Irrespective of caste, religion, region and political affiliation, it did good to every family,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on social media platform X.
Exuding confidence that the YSRCP would form the government again with the “people’s blessings” in 2024, he vowed that the same good governance will be continued.
Further, the Chief Minister highlighted that more initiatives will be taken for the comprehensive development of the state. In 2019, YSRCP won a landslide victory, winning 151 Assembly seats while relegating rival TDP to 23 seats and the Jana Sena to just one.
The state went to polls for the 175-member Legislative Assembly on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.
Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to return from London tour along with his family members on May 31, Friday. It may be noted that Jagan after hectic election campaign left for foreign tour on May 17. He and his wife Bharati went to London to spend time with their daughters.